Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magna International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

MGA opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 147.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

