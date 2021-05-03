Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $150.01. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 319,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.