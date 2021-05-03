Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.89.

Shares of EQIX opened at $720.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $687.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

