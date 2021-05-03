Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UAA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) recently:

5/3/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/30/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/21/2021 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The recent momentum in the stock can be attributed to better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results that gained from stellar e-commerce sales and strength in Asia-Pacific region. Markedly, the bottom line showcased an improvement from the year-ago quarter. Brand strength, cost containment and better execution contributed to this upbeat performance. Although traffic trends remained soft in the company's owned and operated retail outlets, the overall rate of conversion remained robust. The company now envisions revenues to increase in 2021. The company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through ongoing product innovation, investments in own stores and acceleration of e-commerce, and selling more inventory at full price.”

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. 314,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Get Under Armour Inc alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.