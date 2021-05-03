Analysts Set Expectations for AXT, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AXT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXTI. Northland Securities upped their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.95 million, a PE ratio of -328.56 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.