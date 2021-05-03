Analysts Set Expectations for Century Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of CCS opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $75.54.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

