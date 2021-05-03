Analysts Set Expectations for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $74.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

