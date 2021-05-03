Analysts Set Expectations for Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

MTDR stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.