Analysts Set Expectations for Toto Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Toto in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY opened at $53.03 on Monday. Toto has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

