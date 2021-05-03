Analysts Set Expectations for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST opened at $328.52 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $185.09 and a 1-year high of $333.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

