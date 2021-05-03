Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 3rd (BSBR, BTSDF, BUSE, BY, CABGY, CARR, CARS, CASH, CBTX, CBU)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 3rd:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

