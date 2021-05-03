Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):

4/21/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $278.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.67. 125,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,255. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $271.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.