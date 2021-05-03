Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS: OXBDF) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Oxford Biomedica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

4/27/2021 – Oxford Biomedica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

4/22/2021 – Oxford Biomedica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

4/21/2021 – Oxford Biomedica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.