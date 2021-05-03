Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cerecor (CERC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC):

4/27/2021 – Cerecor was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cerecor is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Cerecor was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Cerecor is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2021 – Cerecor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CERC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Cerecor Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $294.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Cerecor Inc alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.