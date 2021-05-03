Analyzing PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 0.89% 1.35% 0.71% MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 58.67%

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. PetroChina pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PetroChina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PetroChina and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 0 1 5 1 3.00 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetroChina currently has a consensus price target of $53.45, indicating a potential upside of 46.44%. Given PetroChina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetroChina and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.18 $6.61 billion $3.59 10.17 MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 4.82 $12.07 million N/A N/A

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PetroChina has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Its Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The company's Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. Its Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total length of 87,144 km, including 53,291 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,091 km of crude oil pipelines, and 13,762 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

