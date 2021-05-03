Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.45

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has decreased its dividend payment by 86.1% over the last three years.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89. The company has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of -192.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

