Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Antares Pharma accounts for approximately 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Antares Pharma worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $6,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.86. 7,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,222. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.56 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.