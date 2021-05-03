Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 5.5%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 55,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,875,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

