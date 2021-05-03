Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.67.

NYSE AON traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.91. 10,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,418. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $254.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.50 and a 200-day moving average of $215.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

