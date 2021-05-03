Apollo Global Management (APO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) will release its 3/31/2021 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APO opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,308,428 shares of company stock worth $66,994,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

