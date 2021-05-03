Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $121.18 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

