Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,647 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

