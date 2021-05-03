Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $131.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

