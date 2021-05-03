Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 360.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,205,000 after purchasing an additional 285,346 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

