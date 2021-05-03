APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Tops $20.49 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004807 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $20.49 million and $4.18 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00278284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01172248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.00729224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,444.73 or 1.00080368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

