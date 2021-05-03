ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $810.60 Million

Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce sales of $810.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $817.40 million and the lowest is $803.80 million. ArcBest posted sales of $701.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ArcBest by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ArcBest by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.