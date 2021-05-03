Arcblock Hits Market Cap of $22.35 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $22.35 million and $8.09 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.00876708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.07 or 0.09084589 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

