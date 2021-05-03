Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,199.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

