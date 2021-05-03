Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 39,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.15% of Ardmore Shipping worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASC. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

