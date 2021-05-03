Argus Increases The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $100.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target upped by Argus from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,104. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

