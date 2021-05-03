Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Arionum has a total market cap of $90,375.54 and approximately $74.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 64.8% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,540.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.39 or 0.05973416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.61 or 0.00512212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.43 or 0.01769407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00716928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00641525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00095413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.85 or 0.00436588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

