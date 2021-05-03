ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.89. The company had a trading volume of 244,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,347. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.66.

