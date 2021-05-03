Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 24.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $200,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

