Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,152.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $443,933.50 and approximately $9,152.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,473.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.77 or 0.05917702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.26 or 0.00503417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $958.90 or 0.01728568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00711522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.08 or 0.00622061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00093471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00428341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,152,275 coins and its circulating supply is 9,107,731 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

