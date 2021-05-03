Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of Aspen Aerogels worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE ASPN opened at $18.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

