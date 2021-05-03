Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 25,425 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 157.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,638. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $170.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

