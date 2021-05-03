Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 58,467 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 281.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

