Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 78,901 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.59% of Funko worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Funko by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Funko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Funko stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $226.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.