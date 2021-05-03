Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Essent Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT opened at $52.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

