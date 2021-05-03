Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 231,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,339 shares of company stock worth $2,686,829. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

