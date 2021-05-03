Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 94,471 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Worthington Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,453 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $65.26 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,349,292.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

