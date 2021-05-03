Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of Cavco Industries worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $209.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.96. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

