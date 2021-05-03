Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 114,903 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 222.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Avnet worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Avnet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Avnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

