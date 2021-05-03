Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 155,271 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 718.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,271 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Construction Partners worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

