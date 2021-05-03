Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 86,128 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

PFSI opened at $60.21 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 309,960 shares worth $19,200,113. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

