Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.24% of Graham worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.1% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $635.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.24. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $659.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

