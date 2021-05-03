Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $114.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

