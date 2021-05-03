Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3,455.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 555,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Eldorado Gold worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.87 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

