Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 559.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,263 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $32.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.