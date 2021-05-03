Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 185.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113,298 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Pan American Silver worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $64,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

